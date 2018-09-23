Traders Buy JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on weakness during trading on Friday. $1,671.91 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $174.92 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $1,496.99 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, JPMorgan Chase & Co. had the 4th highest net in-flow for the day. JPMorgan Chase & Co. traded down ($0.78) for the day and closed at $117.85

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “$111.53” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.62 billion. analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $3,502,957.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,625,000 after acquiring an additional 29,540 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 808,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,897,000 after acquiring an additional 53,442 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 139,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

