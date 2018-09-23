TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Major Shareholder Sells $3,300,354.72 in Stock

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) major shareholder Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 117,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $3,300,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Element Partners Ii Intrafund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 18th, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 111,679 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $3,077,873.24.

On Thursday, September 13th, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 116,670 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $3,222,425.40.

On Monday, September 10th, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 94,650 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,592,463.50.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 134,392 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $3,671,589.44.

On Tuesday, August 28th, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 223,182 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $6,374,077.92.

On Thursday, August 23rd, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 189,236 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $5,291,038.56.

On Friday, July 20th, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 22,836 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $675,032.16.

TPIC opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $965.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of -0.91. TPI Composites Inc has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $32.22.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $230.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.29 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 3.17%. analysts expect that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $35.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

