Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,682 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,376,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,697,000 after acquiring an additional 217,212 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,636,000 after buying an additional 36,734 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3,794.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 597,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after buying an additional 581,907 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 528,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after buying an additional 23,608 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 419,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after buying an additional 20,084 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $49.10 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $49.46.

