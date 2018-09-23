Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $578,000 Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PKG shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.22.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $116.69 on Friday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $107.39 and a 12-month high of $131.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

