Titcoin (TIT) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Titcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, Titcoin has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Titcoin has a market cap of $83,673.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,707.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $491.72 or 0.07330795 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013621 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00021408 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.66 or 0.01324666 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00051195 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002171 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 97.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000536 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Titcoin Coin Profile

Titcoin (TIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 49,898,202 coins. Titcoin’s official website is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin . Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin

Buying and Selling Titcoin

Titcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

