Time Warner Inc (TWX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.31.
A number of brokerages have commented on TWX. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Loop Capital downgraded Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Barrington Research downgraded Time Warner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Time Warner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Time Warner by 341.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,301 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 41,996 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Time Warner by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,211 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Time Warner by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 110,220 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Time Warner by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 104,900 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Time Warner by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,364 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.
Time Warner Company Profile
Time Warner Inc operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Turner, Home Box Office, and Warner Bros. The Turner segment creates and programs branded news, entertainment, sports, and kids multi-platform content for consumers.
