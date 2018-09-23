Time Warner Inc (TWX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.31.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWX. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Loop Capital downgraded Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Barrington Research downgraded Time Warner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Time Warner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Get Time Warner alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Time Warner by 341.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,301 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 41,996 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Time Warner by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,211 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Time Warner by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 110,220 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Time Warner by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 104,900 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Time Warner by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,364 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWX remained flat at $$98.77 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,834,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Time Warner has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $103.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Time Warner Company Profile

Time Warner Inc operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Turner, Home Box Office, and Warner Bros. The Turner segment creates and programs branded news, entertainment, sports, and kids multi-platform content for consumers.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Time Warner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Warner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.