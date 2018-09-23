Tigercoin Price Reaches $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (TGC)

Tigercoin (CURRENCY:TGC) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, Tigercoin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Tigercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Tigercoin has a total market cap of $135,066.00 and $12.00 worth of Tigercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015270 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000069 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00076385 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00104089 BTC.

Tigercoin Coin Profile

Tigercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 6th, 2013. Tigercoin’s total supply is 43,536,800 coins. Tigercoin’s official Twitter account is @TigerCoin . The official website for Tigercoin is tigercoin.wordpress.com

Tigercoin Coin Trading

Tigercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tigercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tigercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tigercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

