Thor Industries (THO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $89.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.29. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $87.62 and a twelve month high of $161.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 20th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

