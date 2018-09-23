Thor Industries (THO) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $87.92, but opened at $92.56. Thor Industries shares last traded at $89.77, with a volume of 50086 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.97%. Thor Industries’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

THO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,420,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,517,000 after buying an additional 285,394 shares during the period. Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 62.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,583,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,558,000 after buying an additional 995,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 23.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,823,000 after buying an additional 236,775 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 18.5% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 691,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,300,000 after buying an additional 108,063 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,050,000 after buying an additional 28,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Thor Industries Company Profile (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

