TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

TXMD has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

TXMD stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.55. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $7.66.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 80.75% and a negative net margin of 582.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Bernick sold 182,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $1,151,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 184,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $1,148,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,485,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,349,888.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 616,800 shares of company stock worth $3,824,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,533,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,690,000 after purchasing an additional 608,470 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 7.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,419,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 242,995 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 81,062 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 17.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,932,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after acquiring an additional 286,123 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,862,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 23,141 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

