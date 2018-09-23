The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

ULTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Ultimate Software Group to $335.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on The Ultimate Software Group to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Ultimate Software Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded The Ultimate Software Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on The Ultimate Software Group from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ultimate Software Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $294.30.

ULTI opened at $312.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Ultimate Software Group has a 1 year low of $181.59 and a 1 year high of $332.43. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.03.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $271.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.84 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.60%. research analysts forecast that The Ultimate Software Group will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Marc D. Scherr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.41, for a total value of $2,794,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,600,363.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Phenicie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.07, for a total value of $1,395,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,329,184. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,875,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $997,322,000 after buying an additional 241,385 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,225,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,035,000 after buying an additional 52,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,644,000 after buying an additional 123,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,309,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 512.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 268,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,546,000 after buying an additional 225,072 shares during the last quarter.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

