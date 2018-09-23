The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “The Rubicon Project, Inc. is a global technology company that focuses to automate the buying and selling of advertising. The Company’s Advertising Automation Cloud is a scalable software platform that powers and optimizes a marketplace for the real time trading of digital advertising between buyers and sellers. Its advertising automation cloud incorporates machine-learning algorithms, data processing, high volume storage, detailed analytics capabilities, and a distributed infrastructure. The Rubicon Project, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RUBI. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded The Rubicon Project from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Rubicon Project presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.33.

NYSE RUBI opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $198.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.34. The Rubicon Project has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 144.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $28.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.86 million. equities research analysts anticipate that The Rubicon Project will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael G. Barrett purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 29.0% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 90,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 20,382 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 33,327 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 170.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 40,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 315.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 52,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 53.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 153,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

