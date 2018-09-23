Tesco’s (TSCO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TSCO. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Tesco from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 295 ($3.84) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.39) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.58) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Tesco has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 260.93 ($3.40).

LON:TSCO opened at GBX 236.80 ($3.08) on Wednesday. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 165.35 ($2.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 217.31 ($2.83).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

