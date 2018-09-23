Tenneco Inc (TEN) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 299.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 94,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 984.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 45,543 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 93,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEN shares. ValuEngine lowered Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tenneco from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

NYSE TEN opened at $45.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.80. Tenneco Inc has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 48.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Tenneco Inc will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Tenneco’s payout ratio is currently 14.51%.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Freyman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,569.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

