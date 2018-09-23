Telefonica Brasil (VIV) Given a $13.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $13.00 price target on Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank set a $14.00 target price on Telefonica Brasil and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telefonica Brasil from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Telefonica Brasil from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Telefonica Brasil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Telefonica Brasil has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $17.33.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 9.70%. research analysts predict that Telefonica Brasil will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.353 per share. This is a positive change from Telefonica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 18th. Telefonica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 69.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,143,000 after acquiring an additional 351,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 43.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 88,971 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 26,911 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 15.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 809,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after buying an additional 107,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

