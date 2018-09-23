Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teekay Offshore Partners from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th.

NYSE:TOO opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.40 million, a P/E ratio of 116.50 and a beta of 2.62. Teekay Offshore Partners has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $283.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.19 million. Teekay Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. equities research analysts predict that Teekay Offshore Partners will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Teekay Offshore Partners in the second quarter valued at $148,000. CI Global Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay Offshore Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 4,500,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay Offshore Partners by 11.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,942 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 148,840 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay Offshore Partners by 4.2% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 9,938,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,237,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Teekay Offshore Partners by 29.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,119,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 256,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage; and Conventional Tanker.

