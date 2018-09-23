Teekay Co. (TK) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400,589 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,248,722 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.08% of Teekay worth $65,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TK. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay in the second quarter worth about $172,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay by 29.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TK opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Teekay Co. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $643.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. Teekay had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $405.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Teekay Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Teekay in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teekay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers, floating storage and offloading (FSO) units, HiLoad dynamic positioning units, and long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, as well as offers offshore accommodation, storage, and support for maintenance and modification projects.

