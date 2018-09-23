Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.47 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2018 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.29. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.19.

NYSE TECK opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.38. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 4.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 2,675.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $111,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $200,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

