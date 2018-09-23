Synchrony Financial (SYF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.88. Synchrony Financial posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYF. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Roy A. Guthrie purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,351.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3,393.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 126,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 122,508 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 98.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 111.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.47. 9,892,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,866,741. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $40.59.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

