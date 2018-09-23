SureRemit Hits One Day Volume of $9,187.00 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One SureRemit token can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. During the last week, SureRemit has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. SureRemit has a total market cap of $6.43 million and $9,187.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014903 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00282816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00152521 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.09 or 0.06808365 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009057 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

Buying and Selling SureRemit

SureRemit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

