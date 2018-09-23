SunTrust Banks Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.27. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s FY2020 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $146.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $141.63 and a 12 month high of $179.12.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.14). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 376,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. South Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 11.4% in the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,039.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 631,635 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The company's gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparels, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as candies, preserves, pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, and other food items.

