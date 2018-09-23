SunPower (SPWR) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPWR. ValuEngine cut shares of SunPower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Williams Capital lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of SunPower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.72.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 2.06. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $449.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.86 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 60.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. equities analysts forecast that SunPower will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 27,964 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $204,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Timber Hill LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.