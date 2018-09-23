Suedzucker (SZU) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) received a €22.00 ($25.58) price target from equities research analysts at Commerzbank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 91.72% from the company’s previous close.

SZU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.75 ($13.66) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suedzucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.51 ($16.87).

Shares of SZU stock opened at €11.48 ($13.34) on Friday. Suedzucker has a fifty-two week low of €14.59 ($16.97) and a fifty-two week high of €23.97 ($27.87).

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

