Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Price Target to $38.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
AMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Barclays downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.89.
AMD opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.75, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 3.16. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $34.14.
In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 113,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $2,198,863.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $384,063.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,910,400 shares of company stock worth $486,713,146 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $111,000. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 953.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
