Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Price Target to $38.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Barclays downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.75, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 3.16. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $34.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 52.84% and a net margin of 5.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 113,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $2,198,863.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $384,063.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,910,400 shares of company stock worth $486,713,146 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $111,000. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 953.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.