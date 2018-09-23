STEX (STEX) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.00

STEX (CURRENCY:STEX) traded 89.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last week, STEX has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar. STEX has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of STEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STEX token can currently be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00020366 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000356 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00294551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00153116 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.19 or 0.07230452 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009302 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

STEX Profile

STEX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for STEX is stocks.exchange/ico . STEX’s official Twitter account is @StocksExchangeR and its Facebook page is accessible here

STEX Token Trading

STEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

