Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 35,000 Shares of Natera Inc (NTRA) Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $833,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,461.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 11th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 45,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $1,132,200.00.

On Monday, June 25th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 86,919 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,564,542.00.

NTRA opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Natera Inc has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.21.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55). Natera had a negative net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 752.93%. The business had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Natera from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sofinnova Ventures Inc bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $28,742,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,617,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 36,876 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,274,000 after purchasing an additional 338,766 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,271,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Natera by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,714,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,274,000 after purchasing an additional 141,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

