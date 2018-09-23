State Street Corp (STT) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,833,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,467 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $449,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 22.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 3.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 219,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, CEO Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $2,075,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $28,523.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,777 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on State Street from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.71.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $88.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 14.98%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

