SRC Energy Inc (SRCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRCI. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SRC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. KLR Group raised SRC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price target on SRC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

In other news, CFO James P. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,335.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lynn A. Peterson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $185,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 626,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,232.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SRC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SRCI opened at $8.92 on Friday. SRC Energy has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $13.32.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. SRC Energy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $147.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.87 million.

About SRC Energy

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

