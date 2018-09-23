Sprouts (SPRTS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,576.00

Sprouts (CURRENCY:SPRTS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Sprouts has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $3,576.00 worth of Sprouts was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sprouts has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sprouts coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00019176 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00362059 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Sprouts

Sprouts is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2015. Sprouts’ total supply is 15,682,704,594,602 coins. Sprouts’ official Twitter account is @SproutCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sprouts’ official website is www.sprouts-coin.org/en

Buying and Selling Sprouts

Sprouts can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sprouts directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sprouts should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sprouts using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

