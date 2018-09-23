Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.13 Million

Brokerages expect Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) to post sales of $101.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.02 million and the lowest is $97.52 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $164.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $454.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $401.70 million to $490.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $426.21 million per share, with estimates ranging from $398.13 million to $461.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $98.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.88 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRC. TheStreet upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.08. 5,697,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,623,985. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,511,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,756,000 after buying an additional 13,075,802 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,960,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,029,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042,600 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,724,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2,295.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,352,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties providing superior risk adjusted returns and steady dividend growth for our stockholders.

