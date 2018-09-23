SPINDLE Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.97 Million (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $7.97 million and $198,633.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Bancor Network, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,234,431,436 tokens. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

