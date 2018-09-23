Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

ONCE stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.22. Spark Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $96.59.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.44 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 185.46%. sell-side analysts predict that Spark Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

