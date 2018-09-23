Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $347.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a one year low of $33.05 and a one year high of $41.49.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.41 million for the quarter. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 13.26%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 448,577 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

