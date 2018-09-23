Source Energy Services (SHLE) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SHLE. Industrial Alliance Securities upped their price objective on shares of Source Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Source Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Source Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Source Energy Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.08.

TSE:SHLE opened at C$4.34 on Wednesday. Source Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$4.12 and a 52 week high of C$9.88.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand primarily to the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

