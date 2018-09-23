SoMee.Social (ONG) Market Cap Reaches $1.85 Million

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One SoMee.Social token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000755 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Over the last week, SoMee.Social has traded up 106.9% against the dollar. SoMee.Social has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $12,307.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008483 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015002 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00292714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00153678 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $478.62 or 0.07174820 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009410 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SoMee.Social Token Profile

SoMee.Social’s genesis date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,573,897 tokens. SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SoMee.Social Token Trading

SoMee.Social can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoMee.Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SoMee.Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

