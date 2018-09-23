Social Lending Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $103,484.00 (SLT)

Social Lending Token (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last week, Social Lending Token has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. Social Lending Token has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $103,484.00 worth of Social Lending Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Lending Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and ZB.COM.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Social Lending Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000356 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00290867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00152982 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000208 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $473.38 or 0.07050041 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Social Lending Token Token Profile

Social Lending Token was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Social Lending Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Social Lending Token’s official Twitter account is @Smartlands . Social Lending Token’s official website is sociallending.io

Buying and Selling Social Lending Token

Social Lending Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Lending Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Lending Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Lending Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Social Lending Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Lending Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.