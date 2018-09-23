Snovio Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (SNOV)

Snovio (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last week, Snovio has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Snovio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox, IDEX and Tidex. Snovio has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $22,921.00 worth of Snovio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Snovio Token Profile

Snovio launched on October 3rd, 2017. Snovio’s total supply is 651,129,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,980,448 tokens. Snovio’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Snovio is tokensale.snov.io . The Reddit community for Snovio is /r/snovio_ico . Snovio’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio

Snovio Token Trading

Snovio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snovio using one of the exchanges listed above.

