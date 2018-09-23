Slothcoin Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (SLOTH)

Slothcoin (CURRENCY:SLOTH) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last week, Slothcoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Slothcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of Slothcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Slothcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Slothcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014966 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00292557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00153533 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $483.41 or 0.07228923 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Slothcoin Profile

The official website for Slothcoin is www.slothcoin.org . Slothcoin’s official Twitter account is @slothcoin

Slothcoin Coin Trading

Slothcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Slothcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Slothcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Slothcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Slothcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Slothcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.