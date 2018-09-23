Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Director David J. Aldrich Sells 10,000 Shares

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $913,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,900,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $117.65.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 266,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,671,000 after purchasing an additional 46,428 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,311,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,301,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,333,577,000 after purchasing an additional 94,801 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

