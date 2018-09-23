SkyWest (SKYW) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SkyWest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.60.

SkyWest stock opened at $58.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.19 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that SkyWest will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.66%.

In related news, COO Terry Vais sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $103,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 17,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $1,021,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,455 shares of company stock worth $6,468,863 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in SkyWest by 11.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 331,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SkyWest by 3.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in SkyWest by 6.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SkyWest by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,979,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,211,000 after purchasing an additional 470,480 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

