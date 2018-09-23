SKY (SKY) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,596.50

Sky Plc (LON:SKY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,596.50 ($20.80) and last traded at GBX 1,585 ($20.65), with a volume of 9022467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,580 ($20.58).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of SKY to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,500 ($19.54) to GBX 1,600 ($20.84) in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) price objective on shares of SKY in a report on Monday, July 16th. Macquarie downgraded shares of SKY to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.33) to GBX 1,450 ($18.89) in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SKY in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SKY from GBX 1,150 ($14.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.28) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,360.40 ($17.72).

SKY (LON:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 67.30 ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 65.10 ($0.85) by GBX 2.20 ($0.03). SKY had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 27.18%.

In related news, insider Andrew (Andy) Sukawaty acquired 49 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,536 ($20.01) per share, for a total transaction of £752.64 ($980.38). Also, insider Matthieu Pigasse acquired 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.76) per share, for a total transaction of £936 ($1,219.23). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,579 shares of company stock worth $24,061,149.

Sky plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment and communications businesses. The company offers pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including broadband and telephone services; over-the-top subscriptions; and HD, UHD, multiscreen, line rental, second smartcard, premium HD, and mobile TV, as well as on demand services, such as Catch Up TV and box sets.

