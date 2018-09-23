Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.06.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $53.89 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $61.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

