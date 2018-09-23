SIG (SHI) Price Target Cut to GBX 180

SIG (LON:SHI) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 185 ($2.41) to GBX 180 ($2.34) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

SHI has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SIG in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.02) price objective on shares of SIG in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 156 ($2.03).

Get SIG alerts:

Shares of SIG stock opened at GBX 122.40 ($1.59) on Friday. SIG has a 12-month low of GBX 108.25 ($1.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 184.90 ($2.41).

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.