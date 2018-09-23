Shire PLC (SHP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shire PLC (LON:SHP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,887.50 ($63.66).

SHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Shire from GBX 4,500 ($58.62) to GBX 4,900 ($63.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Shire from GBX 3,900 ($50.80) to GBX 4,700 ($61.22) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered Shire to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($58.62) to GBX 5,000 ($65.13) in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

Shares of Shire stock traded up GBX 60 ($0.78) on Friday, hitting GBX 4,569 ($59.52). The stock had a trading volume of 3,990,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,000. Shire has a one year low of GBX 2,940.50 ($38.30) and a one year high of GBX 5,021 ($65.40).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a GBX 4.26 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th.

In other news, insider Olivier Bohuon acquired 171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,299 ($56.00) per share, with a total value of £7,351.29 ($9,575.73).

About Shire

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

