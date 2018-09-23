Shaker Investments LLC OH Acquires Shares of 1,730 Home Depot Inc (HD)

Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 180,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,415,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,434,000 after purchasing an additional 230,769 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,093,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $396,825,000 after purchasing an additional 49,863 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 220,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 169.6% during the first quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $212.39 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $215.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 522.68%. The company had revenue of $30.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,093.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total transaction of $806,148.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,760,781.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $200.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.92.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

