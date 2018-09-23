ShadowCash (SDC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $0.00

ShadowCash (CURRENCY:SDC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. ShadowCash has a market capitalization of $443,159.00 and $0.00 worth of ShadowCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShadowCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ShadowCash has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003113 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000261 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002836 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ShadowCash Coin Profile

ShadowCash (CRYPTO:SDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2014. ShadowCash’s total supply is 6,695,133 coins. The Reddit community for ShadowCash is /r/shadowcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ShadowCash is shadowproject.io . The official message board for ShadowCash is talk.shadowproject.io . ShadowCash’s official Twitter account is @SDCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Specification – Block Time: 60 seconds – Difficulty Re-target: every block – Nominal Stake Interest: 2% annually – Min Transaction Fee: 0.0001 SDC – Confirmations: 10 – Maturity: 500 – Min Stake Age: 8 hours – no max age – P2P Port: 51737 – RPC Port: 51736 “

Buying and Selling ShadowCash

