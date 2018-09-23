SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,993,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,029,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,676,000 after purchasing an additional 468,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 113,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 29,176 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ALSN opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $53.55.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.33 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 86.52%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $242,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,554,606.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $242,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 393,604 shares of company stock valued at $20,280,466. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

