SG Americas Securities LLC Has $333,000 Stake in Box Inc (BOX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 147.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 218,611 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 47,892 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOX. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BOX from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. UBS Group downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. JMP Securities increased their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.21.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. Box Inc has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 488.70% and a negative net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. research analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Krausz sold 14,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $359,385.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,477.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,284 shares of company stock worth $20,795,935 in the last ninety days. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

