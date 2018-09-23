Service Co. International (SCI) Stake Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,559 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.31% of Service Co. International worth $20,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,373,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,792,000 after buying an additional 499,259 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,434,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,814,000 after buying an additional 88,849 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,628,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,872,000 after buying an additional 68,948 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,962,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,036,000 after buying an additional 137,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,751,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,458,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $44.21.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $796.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.56 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 23.37%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.87%.

In related news, Director Edward E. Williams sold 7,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $309,639.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,321.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $5,519,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,738.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 845,985 shares of company stock valued at $33,859,909 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

