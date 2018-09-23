Sentinel Protocol Trading Up 4.5% Over Last Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Bibox, Bilaxy and IDEX. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 202,849,240 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinelprotocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @s_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Upbit, DDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox, Gate.io, IDEX, Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

